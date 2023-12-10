The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has generously donated relief items valued at GH¢100,000 to individuals displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage in Mepe, situated in the Volta Region.

This compassionate gesture was made on Friday, December 8, 2023, through the North Tongu District Assembly.

Among the items donated were 170 bags of 25 kg rice, 70 boxes of cooking oil, and 2,000 bags of sachet water.

Addressing the media after donating the items, Mr. Adjei Marlick, General Manager of Corporate Communications & External Affairs at BOST, stated, “We meticulously selected these items because we understand that the floodwaters have impacted homes, refuse dumps, cemeteries, and more. Approximately 90% of their drinking water sources are now contaminated, and if unattended, a true disaster looms. When homes are flooded, one can escape, but returning to a house without access to clean water poses the risk of self-poisoning. That’s why we prioritized providing water.”

He continued, “Considering the approaching festive season, where farmers have seen their fields submerged, it feels like nothing is functioning in this region. We are giving them these food items to keep them alive so they can think through their lives and work towards getting their lives back. This is the rationale for our donation of the items, with the promise to do even more.”

Divine Osborn K. Fenu, the District Chief Executive of North Tongu who received the items on behalf of the affected people of Mepe, expressed gratitude to BOST for the benevolence.

He also assured that efforts are underway to relocate affected individuals from classroom blocks to makeshift resettlement camps to enable students to use the educational facilities.

“We will need more of the makeshift structures, so we could move all of them to those structures, so schools can use their facilities.”

The District Chief Executive received the donation together with Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV, the Queen Mother of the Mepe Traditional Area.

The Volta River Authority opened the spillway of the Akosombo Dam in September 2023 to protect the strategic infrastructure from collapsing.

This exercise led to the flooding of homes and the destruction of properties downstream. Over 30,000 persons were estimated to have been affected by the spillage.

BOST had earlier donated assorted relief items worth GH¢100,000 to support flood victims at Buipe in the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region.