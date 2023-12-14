The leadership of Winners Chapel International Ghana has donated GH¢100, 000 towards the next phase of Citi FM/Cit TV’s relief campaign for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The #Relief4LowerVolta campaign took an ambitious turn from providing immediate relief items to affected residents to the construction of resettlement centres that are currently at various stages of completion in several affected communities.

The national pastor of Winners Chapel International Ghana, Pastor Victor Taiwo Adebayo, on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM on Thursday, said that it is essential to contribute to relief efforts for the victims and charged others to come on board and donate to provide relief for the affected communities.

“We owe it as our duty as a community-based organization where we have branches all over the nation and as part of our social corporate responsibility, we have to also play our part to ensure that the community that we associate ourselves with, we are also concerned when they are in need, and that is the most important thing of the Ministry, so we have a cheque for the sum of GH¢100,000 to present.”

“OperationRebuild” is the second phase of Citi FM/TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign, which seeks to put up facilities to help resettle people displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.