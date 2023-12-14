The Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has demonstrated its commitment to the fight against breast cancer by generously donating GH¢200,000 to the Breast Cancer Units at both Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital.

This commendable initiative, spearheaded by the dedicated staff at DBG, aligns with the ongoing efforts to make a substantial impact on breast cancer in Ghana.

The facilities received GHc100,000 each at different events on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Globally, breast cancer accounts for a significant 29.5% of cancer cases, and in Ghana, the prevalence rate stands at 19.5%, emphasizing the urgency of such initiatives.

During a brief presentation at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Mr. Kwamina Duker, Chief Executive Officer for Development Bank Ghana, emphasized the organization’s dedication to sustaining support over the next 5 years.

“We are passionate about this cause because we understand the challenges faced by both patients and their loved ones. As a long-term bank, we do not believe in one-off contributions. Our commitment is enduring, and in making this donation, we pledge to stand by our partners and donors. In this particular case, we commit to supporting this cause for the next 5 years,” said Mr. Duker.

Barbara Wricketts, the Corporate and Social Responsibility Lead of DBG, echoed this commitment, highlighting the company’s dedication to creating awareness of breast cancer and ensuring the overall well-being of women and children in Ghana.

“We have a deep passion for the welfare of women and children. Beyond the breast cancer units, we will explore opportunities to support the children’s hospital, assess renovation needs, and address prevalent health issues affecting our community,” added Wricketts.

Upon receiving the generous donation, Dr. James Edward Mensah, Head of the Surgical Department at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, expressed heartfelt gratitude to DBG for their contribution to the Health Unit.

Dr. Mensah emphasized the crucial role such donations play in overcoming economic challenges, ensuring the availability of adequate healthcare, and mitigating obstacles in medication procurement.

About Development Bank Ghana

Development Bank Ghana is a wholesale financial institution established by the Government of Ghana.

DBG acts as a provider of long-term capital to the market with a mission to foster strong partnerships to finance economic growth, create jobs, and build capacity for SMEs.

The organisation is committed, aligned and strengthened to achieve UN Sustainable Goals (SDGs) ambitions and targets while implementing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy aimed at creating shared value and impact with purpose.