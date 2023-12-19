Citi News has gathered that the assembly and unit committee elections in Lower Manya in the Eastern region have been cancelled and postponed to a later date yet to be communicated.

According to Citi News sources, the cancellation was a result of inadequate ballot papers.

The sources noted that the information was conveyed by the Municipality’s Electoral Commission Director an hour after elections were supposed to have started.

Meanwhile, voting is currently underway across the country in other Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to elect assembly members and unit committee members.

Over 66,000 individuals are competing for assembly and unit committee positions in the local polls.

The Electoral Commission’s statistics indicate that there are 18,755 assembly member candidates, and 47,502 unit committee member candidates, totalling 66,257 candidates.

The electoral battleground spans 6,215 electoral areas across 216 MMDAs.