The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has justified the commencement of the 2023/2024 academic year on December 4, 2024.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Dr Adutwum outlined the harmonised prospectus, the need to return to the pre-COVID academic calendar and the placement of over 81% of candidates into Senior High Schools as the basis for the directive from government.

“Given that over 81% of students were automatically placed based on their choices, it cannot be said that a lot of placements are yet to be remedied because some candidates have been placed under the region they reside.

“In addition, for the first time the Ministry of Education with its relevant agencies and stakeholders, developed a National Harmonized Prospectus for all SHS and TVET students. This was to give parents ample time to buy the prospectus items and get their wards ready for school on December 4, 2023”.

Despite concerns about the short period students have to prepare before reporting to school, the Ministry of Education on Thursday, November 30, insisted that fresh Senior High School students must report to school on Monday, December 4, 2023 as contained in the 2023/2024 academic calendar released by the GES.

Dr. Adutwum also denied assertions that teaching and non-teaching staff have not had ample time to rest ahead of the reopening of schools.

“Since the introduction of the double track calendar in 2017, more of teaching and non- teaching staff have been employed to schools as a matter of fact, majority of teachers are only at post when a particular track is in session. So it cannot be true that all teachers have never had any rest since the double track was introduced,” He added