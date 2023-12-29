The Public Relations Officer of Electrochem Ghana Limited, Bernard Martei Korley, has announced the company’s intention to establish a community salt mine for local miners in Ada East District before commencing its commercial salt mining operations.

This comes following the Ada East District Assembly’s issuance of a December 31st deadline for existing miners to vacate Electrochem’s concession to enable the company’s commencement.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Korley explained the company’s commitment to responsible development and infrastructure improvements for the benefit of the Ada community.

He emphasized their policy of prioritizing community salt mines before launching commercial ventures, highlighting their previous practices in the Western corridor.

“As a company, we decided to first and foremost create a community plant for the locals to start mining before we start with our commercial plants and that has been the policy of the company.”

To facilitate this plan, Mr. Korley explained the need for comprehensive topographical surveying of the area. This survey will identify suitable locations for the community salt mine, water reservoirs, and future commercial plants.

He reiterated the importance of relocating existing miners temporarily to allow for this crucial topographical assessment.