Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s premier privately-owned financial institution, is proud to announce the successful completion of its transformative certification program for Platinum, Gold, and Silver Agents nationwide. This initiative underscores Fidelity Bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier service and standardizing agent training across the country.

The comprehensive certification program held at centres in Takoradi, Kumasi, Sunyani, Tamale, Koforidua and Accra covered crucial aspects of business operations, processes and procedures, compliance, customer service standards, physical security, and operational risk. Agents underwent rigorous training and assessment to ensure mastery of the knowledge and skills essential for providing exceptional customer service, aligning seamlessly with Fidelity Bank’s commitment to operational excellence.

Dr. David Okyere, Head of Agency Banking at Fidelity Bank, underscored the pivotal role Agents play in the bank’s growth and the provision of financial services to communities nationwide during his welcome address. He emphasized Fidelity Bank’s dedication to continuous improvement, announcing that future activities at agent points would be tier-dependent, reflecting the diverse roles each tier plays.

Dr. Okyere also highlighted Fidelity Bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards, ensuring that only the most qualified agents are selected and retained to serve its customers. The certification program received positive feedback from agents who appreciated the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge. Agents commended Fidelity Bank for its commitment to providing essential training and support for excellence in their roles.

This certification of Platinum, Gold, and Silver Agents marks the inaugural phase of Fidelity Bank’s comprehensive agent training and certification program. The bank plans to extend this initiative to all other agent tiers (Bronze and Developing) throughout 2024. This strategic move aims to fortify Fidelity Bank’s Agency Banking network, ensuring consistency in delivering high-quality service to customers across Ghana.

Fidelity Bank’s overarching goal remains steadfast: providing financial services to underserved communities. This commitment is evident in the bank’s extensive agent network, boasting over 5,000 agents, the largest in the country. The certification program mirrors Fidelity Bank’s ongoing pursuit of excellence in the financial services sector, showcasing its dedication to developing a robust network.

As a driving force in the country’s banking landscape, Fidelity Bank remains committed to customer-centric services and cutting-edge technology, promoting sustainable advancement and development.