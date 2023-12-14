Solicitors for St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre have vehemently countered a GH₵5 million lawsuit filed by Mr Ekow Andoh and Mrs Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey, whose baby died at the facility.

While the couple alleges medical negligence led to asphyxiation, the hospital’s response paints a different picture, suggesting the parents’ actions may have contributed to the outcome.

St. John’s lawyers firmly denied any wrongdoing, stating, “We wish to emphatically state that our client and its health workers exercised reasonable care in accordance with the established standards and protocols accepted in the medical profession in their duty to Mrs Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey from her antenatal to the delivery of her baby.”

Prioritizing Exams Over Urgent Delivery

The hospital alleges that upon Mrs Sackey’s arrival, exhibiting signs of labour, she prioritized an upcoming exam over immediate medical attention.

Despite the baby’s weak heartbeat and urgent need for delivery, Mrs. Sackey insisted on attending the exam, significantly delaying critical interventions.

“At the time Mrs. Sackey visited our client’s health facility and upon detection of her signs of labour being water breaking which she claimed happened an hour earlier Mrs Sackey was immediately attended to. However, she informed our health workers of an impending exam she had to write on the same day.

“Our client and its health workers through their professionalism persuaded Mrs Sackey over and over again in the interest of her unborn baby to forgo her pending examination that very day.”

“This was eminent on the account of the poor heartbeat of the unborn baby and the need to save the baby urgently. After a very prolonged delay on the part of Mrs Sackey who insisted she wanted to leave our client’s hospital to go and write her exams that very day she was to deliver a baby, Mrs Sackey agreed to be admitted upon further advice and persuasion from our Client.”

Click here to read the full response by Solicitors of St John’s Hospital and Fertility Centre