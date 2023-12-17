The HR Certification Centre has launched its maiden edition of the HR Professionals Summit and Awards.

The purpose is to bring together innovative leaders in the HR field and recognize outstanding contributors to the country’s Human Resource fraternity.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the event on the theme, “Elevate HR: Bridging the Future,” the Founder and Board Chairman of the HR Certification Centre, Dr. Jeff Bassey shared some details.

“The HR Certification Centre took off 10 years ago. Our main goal is to prepare HR professionals to take the certification examinations and get certified. By God’s grace, we have been around for 10 years now. We have run 37 cohorts, passing out 4,500 individuals. Over time, we have realized that quite beyond the professional certification, because of the business world we find ourselves in, it is quite volatile and constant external changes that require that there is a commiserating response internally, we thought that we have to do capacity building for HR professionals hence bringing them together in terms of a conference so that we can have the right conversation to be able to educate them. And we are awarding some deserving persons and corporate institutions who had to do some, if you may, the right things.”

The Vice Chairman of the Public Services Commission, Dr. I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng, who happens to be the keynote speaker at the launch, urged the HR practitioners to be committed to their pursuit of excellence by adding value to themselves.

“We need to position HR as not just a transactional activity, or a function that shows only empathy. The elevation of HR will enhance functional skills in the development of HR professionals so that they can impact knowledge to the people and enhance their capabilities in having the soft skills which will provide much employee experience.”

As part of the event, there were some panel discussions featuring seasoned HR experts to discuss issues of interest, including the role of AI in HR management.

Here is the list of awardees:

Employer Awards & Winners:

– Excellence Award in HR Digital Transformation: Olam Agri

– ⁠Excellence Award in Diversity, Inclusion and Equity: SightSavers

– ⁠Excellence Award in Graduate & Management Trainee Programs: Kasapreko Company Ltd.

– ⁠Excellence Award in Team Building & Engagement: Nsano Ghana Ltd.

– Excellence Award in Employer Branding: Olam Agri

– ⁠⁠Excellence Award in Leadership Development: Olam Agri

– ⁠HR Team of the Year: Wilmar Africa Ltd

Employee Awards

– ⁠HR Leader of the Year(Small Scale): Mirriam Adjei- Mimidarf Consult

– ⁠HR Leader of the year (Large Scale): Esi Mmiraba Wilson – CBG

– ⁠HR Future Leader: Ebow Nyamekye Allen-Koufie – CalBank PLC

– ⁠L & D Practitioner of the Year: John Opata- CBG

– ⁠People Focused CEO: Daniel Wilson Addo – CBG

– ⁠HR Personality of the Year: Yvonne Wiredu Akpabli – Mediterranean Shipping Company

The HR Certification Centre was founded in 2010 by Dr. Jeff Bassey. The Centre is the Approved Certification Preparatory Provider of the Global Professional HR Certification in Ghana.

The global professional HR Certifications are awarded by the Global HR body; the Human Resource Certification Institution (HRCI), USA.

These Professional HR Certifications are recognized internationally in more than 125 countries. The Centre specializes in HR Certifications, Employee development, Training, Consultancy Leadership, and Management.