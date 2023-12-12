The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has achieved notable success in its efforts to improve road safety.

Between January and October 2023, the MTTD secured convictions for nearly 3,000 traffic offenders, contributing to a significant decline in road accidents and fatalities.

Notable interventions, including Operation PAILES (Police Anti-Insecure Loading Enforcement Strategy) and Police Invisible Eyes, have contributed to these convictions.

Currently, 12 individuals are serving jail terms, while fines imposed on others significantly contribute to the country’s revenue.

Director for Research and Education at the MTTD, Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng, speaking to the media at the launch of the National Road Safety Authority “Stop speeding-Stay Alive” road safety Christmas campaign on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, expressed optimism that the punitive measures will contribute to behavioural change.

“In this process January to October this year, we can report that in all our efforts about 2, 705 offenders when they were put before court were convicted. So far, 12 are in jail and the court imposed varying fines on all and so far it has accrued into the state coffers a total fine of GH¢1,988,219. We hope this will go a long way to deter those who are bold to repeat such behaviours and deter those who intend to start for the first time,” he said.

Additionally, Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (OPERATION PAARI) contributes to the significant decline in motorcycle-related deaths as offenders are sensitized and issued with warning letters.

“Last year, we had 811 deaths by October…it has reduced to 751. One death is one too many so if the population is increasing and this introduction is also yielding positive results it’s natural that we are happy with it,” Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng noted.