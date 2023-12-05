Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama says he is hopeful the party will win the 2024 general elections with the support of its Council of Elders.

In a quest to shape the party as it gears towards next year’s polls, the party inaugurated its Council of Elders on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The council is made up of 34 long-serving members of the party, chaired by one of its founding members, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu.

They will play a crucial role in the decision-making process and ensuring stability in the party.

At a short ceremony to officially swear them in, John Mahama indicated that he was willing to work closely with the Council to bring the NDC back to power.

“I am confident that working together, the NDC will continue to be a strong and unified force and bring Ghana the deserved change in 2024. Your knowledge and experience will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with the Council to achieve our noble goals,” he said.

He also charged the Council to bring their experience on board to shape the party.

“As we continue to strengthen the party, your wisdom and experience will be invaluable. Your leadership will serve as an example to all members of the party, and your contributions will be instrumental in shaping the future of the NDC,” he added.

See the full list of NDC’s Council of Elders below:

1. ALHAJI MAHAMA IDDRISU

2. H.E JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

3. VICTOR GBEHO

4. RT HON DOE ADJAHO

5. DR KOFI PORTUPHY

6. DR OBED YAO ASAMOAH

7. MRS AANA ENIN

8. ALHAJI HUUDU YAHAYA

9. KWAME PEPRAH

10. PROF KWAMENA AHWOI

11. DR BENJAMIN KUMBOUR

12. DAN ABODAKPI

13. NANA ATO DADZIE

14. COMMANDER STEVE OBIMPEH

15. ALHAJI MOHAMMED MUMUNI

16. DR FRANK ABU

17. DR DEBORA KUBAGIE

18. MRS MARGARET CLARKE KWESIE

19. DR CHRISTINE AMOAKO-NUAMAH

20. NANA ADJEI AMPOFO

21. KOFI ATTOR

22. H.E MOSES BUKARI MABENGBA

23. SAMUEL OFODU AMPOFO

24. KWAME SARA MENSAH

25. CLETUS AVOKA

26. ALHAJI UMAR FAROUK

27. CLEMENT BUGASE

28. KOFI TOTOBI QUAKYI

29. JOHN TIA

30. CHIEF MANDIAYA BAWUMIAH

31. CAPT RTD ASSASIE GYIMAH

32. ATO AHWOI

33. NANA OHENE AGYEKUM

34. THERESA BAFFOUR