In collaboration with the French Embassy, the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana) orchestrated a national para-powerlifting competition, featuring 30 para-powerlifters from five regions of Ghana, namely Ashanti, Bono, Central, Greater Accra, and Western.

The event, held on December 6, 2023, at the African Paralympic Committee North Region office in Accra, was a commemoration of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities. This annual event aims to enhance understanding of disability issues and garner support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of individuals with disabilities.

The overarching theme for this global event was ‘United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for, with, and by persons with disabilities.’

Furthermore, the competition served as a national ranking and identification platform for potential athletes gearing up for qualification events in preparation for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, scheduled from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

In his welcoming address, Mr. Samson Deen, AfPC/NPC President, expressed gratitude to the French Embassy for their benevolence, sponsorship, and continuous contributions to the development of para sports in the country. Mr. Deen highlighted the collaborative effort that brought together 30 para-powerlifters from five regions, along with 20 coaches and technical officers trained by NPC-Ghana to oversee the sport’s development and officiate at such events.

Taking the opportunity, Mr. Deen appealed to corporate Ghana, foreign missions, NGOs, CSOs, and philanthropists to support the national Paralympic teams, enabling their participation in the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. He also outlined various mandatory qualifier events that athletes must attend to secure spots at next year’s sports summit.

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, congratulated NPC-Ghana for organizing the event and commended the French Embassy for their support in promoting para-sports in Ghana. He urged NPC-Ghana to expand the development and participation of para-sports to regions where the sport is less common.

As part of the event, the Women’s Amputee Football in Ghana was launched, emphasizing the NPC’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for individuals with impairments, regardless of gender, to participate in para-sports.

Additionally, para-sports equipment and logistics, including footballs, goalballs, eye-shades for blind sports, sitting volleyballs, wheelchairs, and wheelchair basketballs, were distributed to para sports federations to facilitate the development and promotion of their respective sports.

The equipment was donated by Korean and Japan NPCs for the hosting of the 1st African Para Games. The event witnessed the presence of the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie (MP), Mr. Julien Lecas – Head of cooperation at the French Embassy, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, NPC-Ghana Board, as well as heads and representatives of various Para Sports Federations.