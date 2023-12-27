Twenty-six parliamentary hopefuls will compete with nine incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) in nine constituencies in the Western Region in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries.

These constituencies comprise Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ahanta West, Mpohor, Kwesimintsim, Effia, Takoradi, Sekondi, Essikado–Ketan, and Shama.

Among the notable candidates featured is George Mireku-Duker, a two-term MP, who is competing with Gordon Opoku Boateng, the former 2nd Vice Chairman of the NPP and Francis Elliason in the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency.

In Ahanta West, four people are contesting. They are Benedict Appau, the incumbent 2nd Vice Chairman of the party, the Municipal Chief Executive John Agyare, Francis Eric Pobee, and John Kwesi Yankey.

John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie, a one-time Member of Parliament, Alex Kofi Agyekum, immediate past 2- term Member of Parliament, and Philip Asirifi Cobbina are competing for the seat in the Mpohor constituency.

Also in Kwesimintsim, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, a first-term MP, is committed to securing the position competing with the former Deputy CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Mrs Yaa Pokuaa Baiden.

Effia constituency has the current MP, Joseph Cudjoe, intending to retain his seat. He is a 3-Term MP competing with one Isaac Boamah Nyarko.

The incumbent MP for Takoradi who doubles as the regional minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is competing with the former Youth Organiser, Frederick Sam-Incoom, and one Richard Essuman Addison. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is a four-term MP.

Coming to the heart of the region is Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, a two-term MP and Deputy Minister of Energy. He is the current MP for the Sekondi constituency. He is contesting with Benjamin Paa Kwasi Moses, former constable and Regional Officer.

Essikado–Ketan has some amazing competitors in the name of Charles N. O. Cromwell Bissue, the former Regional Secretary, Anna Horma Akaisie Mieza, the Western Regional Treasurer as well as Deputy Director-General of the National Lottery Authority. Giovani Osei Tutu, the former youth organizer is the last contender for this category.

In Shama, we have Samuel Ericson Abekah Esq, a first-term MP, Joseph Amoah, the former District Chief Executive, Emelia Aikins, the Women Organiser for the constituency, and Isaac Kwamena Afful.

As the election draws near, it remains to be seen how these aspirants will navigate the campaign trail, connect with voters, and present their promises.