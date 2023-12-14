Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has positioned himself strongly for a spot in the Black Stars’ 2023 AFCON squad following an impressive performance during Crvena Zvezda’s (Red Star Belgrade’s) UEFA Champions League campaign.

Despite Red Star Belgrade’s exit from the competition at the group stage, finishing at the bottom of Group G with just one point, Bukari showcased his prowess. He contributed an assist in Red Star’s 2-3 loss to Manchester City in the final group game, bringing his total to two assists in six games.

Bukari’s second goal contribution in two matches against the defending champions Manchester City occurred when he assisted In-beom Hwang’s goal, adding to his goal in a 3-1 loss in England.

The former Nantes player emerged as Red Star’s top goal contributor in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League group stage, scoring two goals in six games.

In the Serbian Super Liga, the 25-year-old has maintained his stellar form with five goals and three assists in 15 appearances. As Ghana has been drawn into Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde at the 2023 AFCON, Bukari’s standout performances bode well for his potential inclusion in the national squad.