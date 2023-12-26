Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has expressed her perspectives on the ongoing debate surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.

While she emphasizes the importance of preserving the country’s traditions and customs, she also highlights the need for respectful dialogue and inclusivity.

Speaking in an interview on Metro TV on December 25, 2023, the former Chief Justice stated “As Ghanaians, we have our traditions, we have our traditional and customary practices, which certainly do not, as far as I know in almost 75 years of my age, include men marrying men.

“Therefore, I cannot accept the idea of men marrying men or women marrying women, as it goes against our cultural norms.”

“I have not been told that in my customs, men marry men, and therefore, I can also choose to marry a woman. You know, I have not come upon that, and I will not accept that either,” she declared.

It’s worth noting that Ghanaian lawmakers have been engaged in discussions since August 2021 regarding a bill that seeks to criminalize same-sex relations, being transgender, and advocating LGBTQ rights.

The bill, known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, has garnered support from many MPs in Ghana, with proposed jail sentences of up to 10 years for those advocating for LGBTQ rights.

The bill, backed by religious and traditional leaders, includes prosecution for publishing content considered pro-LGBTQ or that challenges traditional binary gender identities.