The Vice Chair of the Public Service Commission, Dr. Stella Agyenim-Boateng, has urged Human Resource Managers in Ghana to prioritize employer-employee engagement.

She made this call during a forum organized by the Society for Human Resource Management on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The forum was to help educate HR professionals in Ghana on how to prepare and carry out their operations for the upcoming year.

According to her, employee engagement is essential for every organization to prevent misunderstandings within organizations.

“People are the pillar that supports all the other pillars of the organization. And so, people engagement is very critical. It is important to prioritize people in terms of employee engagement strategies, communication strategies, and clearing all ambiguities and all that, to make sure that really, your people are well positioned to support the organization.”

Dr. Agyenim-Boateng, speaking to Citi News at the sidelines of the forum, emphasized the need for HR to be strategic in their planning for the year ahead by making early plans and preparations.

“This forum has been arranged to let our HR people know that at the end of the year, or getting to the end of the year, it is not only about just pushing things so that the year ends, and you can run home, but it is about serious thinking, serious strategic development, serious analysis of what the year has been in terms of collecting information, the data, your activities and how successful HR has impacted the organization. And if there are any gaps, how you work on those gaps so that getting to the following year, you are not running around and fixing the tactical everyday kind of activities so that it doesn’t become a firefighting year, but it becomes an intentional strategy that you would have built as an HR to be able to support your organization.”

She also advised them to seek external support when challenges arise to impact the organization.