Popular Ghanaian rapper Edem known in private life as Anthony Denning Agbeviadey has been granted a GH₵50,000 after he was arraigned in court for knocking down a woman believed to be in her 40s.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital in Accra.

He was charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

According to the facts of the case, the Ghanaian rapper was driving from Abeka heading towards Spintex Road through the George Walker Bush Highway when the incident happened.

The ‘Nyedzilo’ hitmaker is alleged to have occupied the middle lane but a few meters away from the Dimples roundabout he knocked down the victim.

His plea was, however, not taken. He is to re-appear on February 15, 2024.