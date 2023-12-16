A woman at Pigfarm, a suburb of Accra lost her life on Saturday, December 16, when a stray bullet from the police hit her during an anti-robbery operation.

The woman was pronounced dead when she was rushed to the hospital.

Police in a statement said the woman was accidentally hit during the Saturday morning raid that led to the arrest of two suspected members of a gang linked to a number of robberies.

Leadership of the Ghana Police Service has visited family of the bereaved and pledged to provide the needed support.

Below is the Police statement on the killing.

1. The Police with a deep sense of sadness have commiserated with the family of a lady who lost her life during an anti-robbery operation conducted at Pigfarm, a suburb of Accra.

2. The operation, which has been going on for some time now, is targeted at arresting a criminal gang linked to a number of robberies.

3. On Saturday, 16th December 2023, Police arrested two of the gang members, and the operation is still ongoing to get the remaining members arrested.

4. Unfortunately, however, during the Saturday morning operation, a stray bullet accidentally, hit a lady. She was taken to the hospital, but sadly, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

5. The leadership of the Police Service has visited the bereaved family and will continue to support them through these difficult times.

6. Once again, we wish to express our sincerest and deepest condolences to the bereaved family.