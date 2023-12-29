Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he wants the sounds of today’s explosions to be heard all around the world.

This includes “in all major capitals, headquarters, and parliaments, which are currently debating further support for Ukraine” and “in all newsrooms, which are writing about ‘fatigue’ or Russia purportedly being ready for ‘negotiations’,” he writes on X, formerly Twitter.

“These sounds are what Russia really has to say,” he adds.

“Our only collective response can and must be continued, robust, and long-term military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Only greater firepower can silence Russian terror.”