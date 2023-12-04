The Assistant Headmaster-Academics for Accra Girls Senior High School, Sebastian Akalinya, has lamented the short period of time given by the Ghana Education Service to receive first-year Senior High School students.

In an interview with the Accra-based media outlet TV 3, he intimated that the only activity that could be engaged in for the rest of the semester would be an orientation session, pending serious academic activities in 2024.

“When the students report today, per the calendar, they are supposed to go home on 21st December, and then they will return on the 4th of January for us to continue the academic year. Anyone who says he can do anything is talking about something that may yet to be imagined because now that we are going to classify the teachers into the various Form 1 classes and also put our facilities in shape for them.

“Since they said we should [report today], who are we to say no. Let us put it to the test so that along the line, the powers that be will find the reason in whatever decisions they have taken. We look forward to a different situation. Any school can do now is the orientation, let them know the school environment, but for proper academic work, then it means that the school had prepared far in advance,” he added.

Highlighting some necessities the school was unable to process as part of the welcoming process, due to the brief time range, he stated that the “school had not done the necessary fumigation and upgrade of facilities.”

“All these things we couldn’t do in one week or less than one week. They left on Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we couldn’t have done the fumigation and upgrading of some of the facilities that we have for them to come. It is going to be difficult.”

Despite concerns raised by Parliament, Teacher Unions, parents, and students, GES has still maintained December 4 as the reopening date for Senior High School students.