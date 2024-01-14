Reverend Osei Kofi, a distinguished former Ghanaian footballer and top scorer of the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has advised the Blackstars to draw on past experiences and avoid underestimating their opponents.

As the team prepares for their opening match in the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, he emphasises the importance of leveraging their experience and exposure to secure a victory.

Reverend Kofi, along with other ex-footballers, would be present to support and counsel the Blackstars, encouraging them to end the 42-year trophy drought.

Similarly, President Nana Akufo-Addo has rallied the Black Stars, Ghana’s senior national football team, to approach the upcoming AFCON with self-belief and a “can-do” spirit.

He expressed optimism that the team can finally bring home the coveted trophy, which has eluded Ghana for over four decades.

President Akufo-Addo, accompanied by key officials including Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, and Hon. Seth Adjei Baah, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority, attended a farewell dinner at the team’s camp in Kumasi.

This farewell marked the conclusion of the Black Stars’ pre-tournament preparations in Kumasi, which culminated in a goalless draw against Namibia on January 8. Drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, Ghana’s AFCON journey begins on January 14 against Cape Verde, followed by further matches against Egypt and Mozambique.

Echoing the President’s confidence, Minister Ussif expressed strong belief in Coach Chris Hughton’s team to end the AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars are set to depart Accra for Abidjan on January 10, where they will finalize their preparations before the crucial opening match against Cape Verde on Sunday.

