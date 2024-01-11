The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) incurred a loss of GH¢2.4 million due to the devastating floods that struck parts of the Volta Region in October last year.

Notably, the floods affected the bulk distribution station of GRIDCo in Sogakope, South Tongu district, resulting in a widespread power outage across a significant portion of the Volta region.

In response to the crisis, ECG implemented strategic measures to reroute its power supply from alternative stations, mitigating potential dangers and property losses.

The impact of the floods on the company’s operations was disclosed by Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the Volta and Oti regional manager of ECG, during a press briefing in Ho.

Jatoe-Kaleo highlighted that the floods disrupted power supplies in communities spanning from Adidome to Keta, necessitating ECG to rely on its Aflao station to provide electricity to the affected areas.

She urged the public to contribute to safeguarding the company’s infrastructure, particularly power poles, by avoiding bushfires, especially during the dry season.

This, she emphasized, would facilitate ECG in delivering seamless services to its clients.

