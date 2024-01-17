The MP for Akim Abuakwa South constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for failing to propagate the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He questioned why the president after investing hugely in the educational policy failed to give much publicity to the policy.

In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV on Tuesday, Atta Akyea described the President as a ‘bad storyteller’ for refusing to tell Ghanaians the story surrounding the free SHS.

He observed that few presidents can commit to sustaining such a policy, emphasising that the first gentleman of the land has laid down the foundation for the next 20 years with all the problems associated with the policy.

“I think President Akufo-Addo has been a bad storyteller too. There’s no president in this realm called Ghana, who said people should go to secondary school for free. Do you think it’s cheap?

“Even if it’s not perfect, he has given the foundation for this nation to take off. In terms of serious brain power in the next 20 years. I have never heard any president who said every district should have a hospital, these are not low-cost governance achievements.”

He also rejected claims that the president had underperformed in his 8-year rule, acknowledging that his government was hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I do not think he [Akufo-Addo] has underperformed. What I believe is that he has had a lot of trouble. People underrate the power of the COVID-19. President Osagyefo Nkrumah never faced that. The Russian-Ukraine war, in which the evidence is conclusive. The cold fact that economies contracted, because of these situations.

