The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency secretary for the Asante Akim Central, Felix Amakye, has accused the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, of orchestrating the arrest of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah was apprehended on Wednesday, January 10, by the Special Prosecutor for allegedly disbursing money to delegates in anticipation of the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

During an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Felix Amakye claimed that it was the MP who instigated the arrest by reporting Kofi Ofosu Nkansah’s alleged act.

“The MP reported Kofi Ofosu because he told my assistant, Debrah Philip, that he was going to report Kofi Ofosu to the Special Prosecutor and that is what he has done,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Felix Amakye also accused the MP of personally distributing GH¢300 to delegates in the constituency during the Christmas period.

He defended his claims by stating that his wife, who is a delegate, received money from the MP, which he considered a Christmas package.

“I am the constituency secretary and we know all the delegates and when they meet too, we know everything and it includes our family members and it is an open thing and he gave it to every delegate and the delegates are around 623 and everybody knows it and so I don’t know why MP is pushing this thing to that end.

“My wife is a delegate and collected GH¢300 from the MP. Kofi shared it with all delegates and that is what the MP also did and it is a Christmas package.”

