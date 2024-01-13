The Houthis say they are targeting vessels in the Red Sea owned by or bound for Israel, to show their support for Hamas in Gaza. Like the Houthis, Hamas are backed by Iran.

In Gaza, Palestinians faced another night of Israeli bombardment, with reports of strikes across the length of the Strip.

In its morning update, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it destroyed a tunnel shaft, containing explosive devices, and killed several “terrorists” in Khan Younis

The Palestinian news agency Wafa also reports attacks on Gaza City in the north – with 20 reportedly killed.

In the Al-Dawa neighbourhood, north of Nuseirat in the centre of Gaza, “dozens” were reportedly killed, says Wafa.

The IDF says it located and destroyed two rocket launcher complexes in Al Mu’araqa in central Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, three Palestinians were killed in what Israeli forces call the elimination of “terrorists” who infiltrated the Israeli settlement of Adora and attacked Israeli forces.

On Friday night, rockets were fired into southern Israel from Gaza.

And at the northern border with Lebanon, the IDF reports exchanges of fire on Saturday morning. The Israeli air force destroyed “terrorist” infrastructure, it adds.