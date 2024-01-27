Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has vehemently refuted claims of underpaying service personnel in the Central Region.

There were reports that the Service has been paying personnel in the Central Region GHC155 instead of GH¢715.

The Tema Metro President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), Hamidu Apandago Mahamadu, during an interview on TV3 on Thursday, January 25, 2024, is alleged to have said that service personnel in the Central Region were paid GH¢155 as an allowance instead of the approved GH¢715.57.

In a statement issued on January 26, 2024, the management of NSS said service personnel in the region have been paid their full monthly allowances and arrears, describing the allegations as ‘false, unfounded, and malicious.’

“Management wishes to unequivocally state that service personnel in the Central Region have been paid

full monthly allowances and arrears. Management has also not received any letter from the Central

Regional Executive on any matter concerning unpaid allowances. Therefore, the allegations are false, unfounded, and malicious, and must be disregarded with the contempt they deserve.”

The NSS advised NASPA Executives to channel their grievances through the right structured communication.

“Management wishes to advise NASPA Executives at all levels to take advantage of the structured

channels of communication available to them through their constitution to address issues that are unclear

to them and should avoid making wild and unsubstantiated allegations and effusions in the media space.

Management will continue to operate an open-door policy with NASPA and support its activities in the

interest of all our cherished and hardworking National Service Personnel,” NSS said in its statement.

Click to read the statement by the NSS

————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital