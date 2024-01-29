The Chief Executive of Databank, Kojo Addae-Mensah, has replaced Ace Ankomah on GFA’s special five-member search committee for a new Black Stars head coach.

The Committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, also comprises Professor Joseph Mintah, Sports Ministry Chief Director, William Caesar Kartey, and Ghanaian Football legend Opoku Nti.

According to the GFA, the search committee has three weeks to recommend the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council for approval.

The search for a new head coach has been ongoing since the immediate dismissal of Chris Hughton, who failed to lead the Black Stars out of the group stages at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In an earlier statement released by the Ghana Football Association, the committee has a deadline of February 2, 2024, for prospective applicants to file to fill the vacant role.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the new head coach must meet five criteria, including having 15 years of coaching experience, to be named as Black Stars head coach.