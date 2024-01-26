The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to embark on an exercise to retrieve arrears from consumers.

Dubbed operation ‘No Free Consumption,’ the exercise will involve ECG teams in the field updating customer details (phone numbers, GPS addresses, etc.), collecting any arrears, and disconnecting for non-payment of arrears.

In a statement issued on Thursday, ECG said its team would also take pictorial readings of all postpaid meters with its new meter reading electronic device (Zeus Mobile device) and capture/regularize all SHEP/non-ECG meters on its Zeus mobile device for customers to pay the regularization fee.

“In view of this exercise, the regional and district offices will operate with a lean staff pool who will provide essential services to customers during this exercise,” it added

