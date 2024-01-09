Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s trailblazer in agency banking, hosted an illustrious awards night on December 14, 2023, to honour and reward its exceptional agents. The event, held at the Atinka Media Village, recognized the outstanding contributions of agents pivotal in driving financial inclusion and agency banking growth nationwide.

The awards night, a testament to Fidelity Bank’s steadfast commitment to acknowledging excellence, not only celebrated the achievements of the agents but also sought to inspire and propel them to greater heights in 2024. The year-end gathering brought together the crème de la crème of Fidelity Bank’s agency banking network, spotlighting the crucial role played by agents in propelling the agency business’s growth.

The spotlight shone brightly on three exceptional agents who emerged as the night’s top performers. Their dedication and exemplary service were acknowledged with both a plaque and a substantial cash reward. Brilin Top Ent. in the Eastern Region clinched the prestigious title of National Best Agent, securing a remarkable cash prize of GHS 10,000.00. Following closely were S Duah Ent. in the Ashanti Region as the 1st Runner-up (GHS 8,000.00) and Kofhay Mobile Money Ventures in the Brong Ahafo Region as the 2nd Runner-up (GHS 6,000.00).

Plaques and cash prizes of GHS 5,000.00 each were bestowed upon six territory best agents, exemplifying excellence in their respective regions. The distinguished recipients include Frimaud Ventures for Accra, Ras Akkito Enterprise for Ashanti, Ike One Ventures for Western, Baba Sule Ventures for Brong-Ahafo, AF Diamond Ventures for Eastern, and Adel Alhassan Enterprise for the Northern Region. This accolade applauds their outstanding performance and commitment to providing top-tier agency banking services.

Adding another layer of appreciation, the Best Agent Attendants from each of the six territories were individually rewarded with a cash prize of GHS 1,000.00, recognizing their valuable contributions to the success of Fidelity Bank’s agency banking network. The recipients were Sumaiya Seidu representing Greater Accra, Jacqueline Afful from Western Region, Gordon Afrifa from Brong Ahafo, Anderson Esson representing Eastern, Alex Ayokyele from Northern, and Fosu Francis from Ashanti.

Dr. David Okyere, Head of Agency Banking, extended a warm welcome to the agents, emphasizing their pivotal role in achieving significant milestones in the agency banking business over the past year. He commended their dedication and urged them to continue implementing the valuable insights gained from the certification program into their daily operations. Dr. Okyere concluded by providing a glimpse into the exciting initiatives Fidelity Bank has in store for its agents in the coming year.

For the honored agents, the awards night was a moment of elation and pride. The recognition and support they received from Fidelity Bank amplified their commitment to providing top-notch financial services to customers across Ghana. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the bank’s unwavering support and recognition, demonstrating the strong bond built on mutual respect and shared goals.

As the curtains drew on this remarkable night of celebration and recognition, Fidelity Bank reaffirmed its commitment to pushing the boundaries of agency banking, driving financial inclusion, and honouring the relentless efforts of its invaluable agents.

A little more than a decade ago, Fidelity initiated a transformative mission to empower the underbanked, pioneering the introduction of Agency Banking—the first of its kind in Ghana. Fast-forward to today, the bank proudly manages a vast network of over 8,000 agents, the most extensive in the country. As part of an ongoing commitment to enhance this agency network, the certification program, introduced last year, serves as a powerful testament to Fidelity Bank’s dedication to fostering consistency and excellence in service delivery.