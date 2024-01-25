The Ghana Boundary Commission has announced the successful reconstruction and affirmation of pillars covering approximately 500 kilometres (km) out of 900 km on Ghana’s land boundary with its eastern neighbour, Togo.

Major General Emmanuel Kotia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Boundary Commission, stated that the reaffirmation of boundaries has effectively resolved conflicts and alleviated tensions that could have escalated into international disputes along the country’s borders.

He made these remarks at a community sensitization program at Likpe in the Guan district of the Oti region.

He urged residents of border communities to provide the necessary support to the technical team as they continue erecting boundary pillars.

This will enhance the visibility of boundaries from the Oti region to the Northern region.

