The government has pledged to commit resources to enable contractors working on four major bypasses on the Kumasi-Accra Highway to execute the projects.

The construction of the Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, and Konongo bypasses is part of the Government’s agenda to dualize the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The four bypasses cover over 40 kilometers, with 11.6 km for Osino, 6.1 km for Anyinam, 10.6 km for Enyiresi, and 13.5 km for the Konongo project.

Contractors are currently constructing culverts, bridges, and box culverts and embarking on earthworks after clearing the road alignment.

At the Osino and Anyinam project sites, contractors say the activities of illegal miners are posing a challenge to their operations.

At the Konongo project site of the bypass, contractors are also dealing with swampy areas even as they continue with site-clearing activities.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways said it will take steps to flush out illegal miners who have taken over sections of the project sites.

Eight local contractors are currently engaged in constructing the four bypasses, and the Ministry of Roads and Highways said it is highly impressed by the work done so far.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, expressed satisfaction during his inspection of ongoing works at the project sites.

He pledged the government’s commitment to addressing challenges by providing financial resources for the project.

The completion of the bypasses is expected to reduce travel time, vehicular traffic, and road crashes on the highway.

The Roads Minister also emphasized the need to upgrade major trunk roads across the country to help save lives and also save motorists from travel stress.

The completion of the bypasses is expected to reduce travel time, vehicular traffic, and road crashes on the highway.