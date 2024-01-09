The Minority in Parliament has criticized President Akufo-Addo over the decision to cancel the Convention 2024. According to the minority group, the cancellation of the event has brought disgrace to Ghana.

The Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President provided clarification, citing an unforeseen event scheduled at the venue on Sunday, January 7, as the reason for the change.

The New Africa Foundation, the event organizers, accused the government of directing them to cancel the program abruptly, despite prior approval in November 2023.

In response to these developments, Ahmed Ibrahim, the First Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, expressed disappointment, linking the government’s action to what he described as its abysmal performance.

“If Pan Africanism which started in Ghana cannot be reignited in Ghana again, then there is no hope for the black man and I am surprised that the president will sit down for such a thing to happen.

“The cancellation is a clear vote of no confidence by the president’s government. When you know you are governing well, allow them to come and praise you. Are you preempting what you know they were going to say, or do you think they were just going to declare your failures, and that is why you did not want them to declare them? If the government was ruling very well, he would have waited for them to come and rain praise on him.”

“Akufo-Addo knows that he failed and therefore doesn’t want foreigners to come and be saying it but the world is a global village and so everybody knows that he has failed,” Ahmed Ibrahim further jabbed the president.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital