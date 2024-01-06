A 33-year-old man, Richard Afful, who stole a water meter belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), has been convicted and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Afful was found guilty by a Magistrate Court in Tema. He was charged with stealing, and on January 4, 2024, he was found guilty.

He stole the water meter in Community 11 in Tema.

The convict was arrested on December 24, 2023, by the police in Community 11 for stealing the water meter. After investigations, he was arraigned on January 4, 2024, at the TDC Magistrate Court, presided over by Benedicta Antwi.

Afful pleaded guilty to two counts preferred against him and was accordingly convicted.

The convict was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment on count one and three months’ imprisonment on the second count.

He was also fined an amount of GH¢10,000.

In default of the fine, he will spend an additional four months in prison.

All the sentences are to run concurrently.