The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is sounding the alarm on a sharp rise in job scams across Ghana, urging citizens to remain vigilant.

Through its cybercrime reporting channels, the CSA has already received at least 15 reports with victims losing over GH₵124,000.

The scammers’ tactics revolve around posing as recruiters and sending unsolicited messages offering lucrative job opportunities. These offers often boast high salaries and minimal work demands, raising red flags for anyone familiar with legitimate job markets.

“If it seems too good to be true, it’s likely a scam,” the CSA cautioned in a statement.