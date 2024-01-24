The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the Electoral Commission’s proposal to change the election date from December 7 to November 7.

The proposal was raised during the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The Electoral Commission not only suggested a shift in the election date but also recommended that election days be designated as national holidays.

However, the NDC, through its Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, has rebuffed the proposal, expressing the party’s strong opposition to any alteration in the established election timeline.

In response to the proposal, Dr. Omane Boamah emphasized the party’s commitment to maintaining the current election date and urged the Electoral Commission to embark on a comprehensive review of the electoral process.

He stressed the importance of inclusive and proper dialogue to address any concerns or improvements needed in the electoral system.

Despite the NDC’s firm stance against changing the election date, Dr. Omane Boamah highlighted the party’s willingness to engage in discussions about voting on prayer or worship days.

He provided details to support the argument that voting on prayer or worship days does not adversely affect the overall turnout of the elections.

Below is Dr Omane Boamah’s response

On IPAC matters, for the avoidance of doubt:

1. We (NDC) do not support the November date for elections.

2. ⁠Instead of cherry-picking, we (NDC) call for a comprehensive review of the electoral process through inclusive and proper dialogue; we already submitted our proposals to the EC.

3. ⁠On voting on prayer/worship days, we (NDC) are open to discussions.

NB: Details of Election Years, Days, & Voter Turnout since 1992

Year | Day | Turnout |

1992 Tuesday 50.16 %

1996 Saturday 78.20%

2000 Thursday 61.74%

2004 Tuesday 85.12%

2008 Sunday 71.00%

2012 Friday 79.43%

2016 Wednesday 69.25%

2020 Monday 78.89%