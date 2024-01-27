Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says he’s retaining the Nsawam Adoagyiri seat with over 80 percent of the total votes at the end of polls today.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh is facing stiff competition from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw.

The MP told Citi News in an interview after casting his vote that, “I am winning, I told you before, I predicted 80 percent; it may be more.”

Speaking on the voting process, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh noted, “If you look at the turnout, it is impressive. I didn’t have any difficulty. Even though they wanted to give me some courtesy, I resisted it because I wanted to go through the queue and the process. I think it has been smooth, no hitches so far.”

