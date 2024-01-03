The Education Foundation of Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, an aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate in the Odododiodioo constituency, plans to cover the university tuition for Nii Larkotey Otoo.

Nii Larkotey Otoo achieved outstanding results with eight As in his WASSCE, having studied General Arts at Presec-Legon.

He has gained admission to the University of Ghana (Legon) to study Law.

Nii Okai Laryea emphasized in a media interview that his foundation (I-RISE Fund or Shiatse Educational Support) is committed to ensuring that Nii Otoo receives the best education during his tertiary studies.

“This gentleman called Larkotey is a proper Jamestown boy within the constituency, and it’s only right that if you look at the grades that he was able to make, it is right that we support him immediately. The fund is to support needy but brilliant students, so I believe that it’s a step in the right direction to support him. The fund will support him with his tuition for the four years, and the fund will also mobilize funds to support him with his accommodation on campus.”

Additionally, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea highlighted that his foundation is dedicated to encouraging the youth in the constituency to prioritize education.

“We will first of all encourage them that this is worthy of emulating, and we will also put in a conscious effort to ensure that we get children in Odododiodioo to be able to achieve high heights in education.”

Nii Larkotey Otoo conveyed his excitement and gratitude for the generous gesture.

“It is a privilege; I’m very honored to receive this news. I was at a moment thinking about how to pay my tuition after gaining admission to read law at the University of Ghana (Legon), but after hearing this from Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, I’m relieved. I’m grateful for this kind gesture from him. There is a lot to unravel in the constituency, and I think the youth should put their minds to it and excel in education.”