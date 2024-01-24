Ghanaians wishing to perform the 2024 Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia are expected to pay a fee of GH¢75,000.

Over 4,000 Ghanaians are expected to perform this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is consistent with last year’s fare.

Speaking at a news conference at the Hajj Village in Accra, the chairman of the board, Ben Abdallah Banda, reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a seamless exercise for participants.

Abdallah Banda added that the deadline for payment is mid-March.

“When the package was announced last year, we did say that we would maintain the same cost irrespective of whether the Cedi loses its value against the dollar or not. Today, we are happy to announce that we are making good on our promise. The gaps that have obviously cropped up in costing the package will not be borne by the pilgrims.”

“Given the timeline to Hajj and the activities such as the presentation of passports to the board, issuance of visas, and the preparation of flight schedules to and fro, the deadline for the payment of the Hajj fare is mid-March 2024.”

