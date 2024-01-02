The People’s National Convention (PNC) will be conducting its internal elections across the country in the coming months.

The regional elections are scheduled to take place from January 15 to 31, 2024, followed by the national elections on March 2, 2024, and the presidential elections on March 24, 2024.

Prospective candidates who are eligible to contest in the elections are to obtain their nomination forms from the regional and national offices on January 4, 2024.

In a statement dated January 2, the PNC stated that flagbearer hopefuls would pay GH¢100,000 as filing fee.

The party indicated that the vice-chairperson and general secretary positions are going for GH¢25,000, while the national organizer aspirants will pay GH¢15,000.

“The fee for the presidential candidature is GH¢100,000. For the national chairperson, the fee is GH¢35,000. The vice chairperson and general secretary will each pay GH¢25,000, while the national organizer aspirants will pay GH¢15,000. The national women’s organizer, national treasurer, and national youth organizer aspirants will each pay GH¢10,000. Deputy positions’ aspirants in the national elections will need to pay GH¢5,000 each,” PNC said in its statement.

The nomination forms for the various positions are as follows: GH¢200 for the regional elections, GH¢500 for the national elections, and GH¢2000 for the presidential elections.

Women contesting in the various positions are only required to pay half of the specified amount for their respective positions.

