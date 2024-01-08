A total of 53 women’s groups in the Salaga South constituency are set to benefit from a GH¢130,000.00 empowerment fund established by the Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah.

The grant aims to provide relief to women whose businesses have been severely affected by the economic downturn currently experienced under the Nana Addo Bawumia government.

Of this amount, a total of GH¢80,000 will be distributed among women’s groups within Salaga township, while the remaining GH¢50,000 will go to other women’s groups in various communities under the Salaga South constituency.

According to the MP for the area, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, the initiative seeks to foster financial independence among women and alleviate the hardship faced by women within Salaga South.

Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has urged the beneficiary women to invest the funds wisely to generate profits that will ensure their economic stability.

“Let me urge these women to invest these monies well and ensure it multiplies. I want to see them succeed in whatever they do and be able to support their families, especially their children through school.”

According to her, the initiative, which is in fulfillment of her campaign promise, has been long overdue because she was focused on other developmental projects that were equally important to the day-to-day activities of her constituents.

Some of these projects include the renovation of the hospital, road improvements, and the investment in the education of the youth in the Salaga South constituency.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiary women have expressed their gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the support, in an interview with Citi News.

One Madam Kubura Adam, a beneficiary, indicated to Citi News in an interview that the support will help their businesses bounce back stronger, financially positioning them to support their families.

Another beneficiary, Madam Zaharawu, expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, for having the interest of women at heart.