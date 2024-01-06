President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says there are no quick fixes anywhere for the challenges confronting the country.

In an address on Friday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, the president stated that he has spent his adult life fighting and defending individual and collective rights and that the institutions of democracy are beautiful structures that can help us accommodate the most difficult of circumstances.

“I have spent my adult life fighting for our individual and collective rights, and it is, therefore, gratifying to note that the nation’s adherence to democracy has not waned. We know that there are no quick fixes to the challenges confronting us, and, as we have seen in recent times, democratic structures of governance are capable of accommodating the most difficult of circumstances.”

Despite the many challenges confronting the economy, the president also reiterated the comments of his Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and insisted we have turned the corner in terms of the country’s economic woes.

He also assured that his government will continue to work to build a strong and resilient economy to confront the problems facing the nation.

“We have, happily, turned the corner on our economic situation as we experience the rebound of the national economy, and we will continue to work strongly at the problems facing the nation, knowing that the solution, every four (4) years, rests, in part, on the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people, when you exercise your power to choose freely your leaders to manage the affairs of the country.”