The Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has refuted claims of having an outlet or campus operating for the university in Nigeria.

There were reports purportedly suggesting that UCC operations have been banned in Nigeria.

In a statement dated Thursday, January 4, UCC stated, “The University wishes to refute the allegations as follows: The University of Cape Coast (UCC) does not have any outlet or campus operating in Nigeria neither has it granted franchise to any institution in Nigeria to run its programmes.”

UCC, in its statement, also explained that all international students, including Nigerians, wishing to study at UCC, apply directly to the University for consideration.

UCC entreated persons and institutions to, at all times, verify with the university the authenticity of certificates ‘purported to have been issued by the University of Cape Coast.’

“We would entreat all persons and institutions, as we have always done, to, at all times, verify with the university, the authenticity of certificates purported to have been issued by the University of Cape Coast.

In the light of the above, Management wishes to entreat its stakeholders and the general: public to disregard the malicious publication,” UCC said in its statement.

