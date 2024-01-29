The University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) is appealing to the government to promptly address concerns raised by striking educational labour, underscoring its detriment to academics.

The Senior Staff Association (SSA) and the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) are among four groups currently on strike, prompting concerns about imminent action by the University Teachers Association (UTAG) over their conditions of service.

At a news conference in Accra, President of USAG, Patrick Kusi-Adu, urged the government to tackle the disparities in the education sector with a holistic approach.

Patrick Kusi-Adu appealed to the government to prioritize the welfare of students and amicably dialogue with the striking unions immediately to ensure their return.

“TEWU knows who to consult when they are facing any challenges. SSA, in the same manner, knows who to turn to when they are facing any challenges. But what about us? Even the government has allies, but what about the students?”

“We don’t want to believe that our institutions have been turned into a business market where they are bargaining over our heads. We call upon the government to recognize the gravity of the situation and take immediate steps to address the concerns raised by SSA, TEWU, and UTAG. We propose that the government initiate an immediate and inclusive dialogue with the representatives of TEW, SSA, and UTAG.”

