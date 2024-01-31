The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially voiced its opposition to the Electoral Commission’s decision to shift the date of the 2024 polls from December to November.

The Electoral Commission on Monday, January 29, met the various political parties at its Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to continue deliberations on its proposal for the change of date for the general elections.

In a statement issued, on January 30, 2024, the NDC disregarded the fact that the majority of the parties have consented to the proposed date.

According to Fifi Fiave Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, at least five out of the ten parties present at the meeting opposed the proposed date, rendering the decision invalid.

The NDC further contended that although the EC’s Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, announced the proposed change, the party asserted that it does not accurately represent the consensus reached at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting held on Monday.

Kwetey advised the EC to prioritize critical matters, such as releasing the election calendar for 2024, rather than proposing a new date that lacks support from political parties.

