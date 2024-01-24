ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), has stated that the service is diligently preparing for this year’s general elections.

She highlighted that the personnel of the service are undergoing training.

Additionally, she said the GPS is collaborating with other security agencies to ensure the elections are conducted in a peaceful, free, and fair manner.

She made these statements during an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on ‘Face to Face‘ on Citi TV on Tuesday.

“We are preparing vigorously towards the general elections…We are orienting our men, we are working with the other sister agencies. Enough personnel will be deployed,” she stated.

Adding that “Ahead of that, we would do a lot of engagement across the country so that all stakeholders (will be on the same page).”

