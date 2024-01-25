Four officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have sustained various degrees of injury, with two in critical condition after the beam of a storey building collapsed on them while extinguishing an inferno at West Legon.

The fire incident is reported to have occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, January 24, damaging offices on the first floor of the storey building.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, a member of the Public Relations Department of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey said, “The fire incident happened this afternoon (Wednesday). When it happened, our team at Legon responded to the fire, and upon arriving at the fireground, they realized that the fire was ablaze, so they had to call for reinforcement from Abelempke and Madina to augment their efforts. However, due to the fact that buildings, when subject to fires, tend to lose some structural integrity.”

“So the beam broke, collapsing on the firefighters, and they fell into the fire with the beam lying on them. Consequently, four of them sustained injuries of various degrees, while two are in critical condition, receiving medical attention at West Legon. It was a commercial fire.”

