For over nine years, International Women’s Day has become a beacon of recognition for women and girls in science, championing their contributions and striving for inclusivity in STEM fields.

This year, the Akatsi South Municipal District Assembly gathered on February 15 to honor this significant occasion, showcasing a commitment to inspire and empower young girls in the field of science. The celebration was held at the Assembly Hall of Avenor Senior School with a vibrant energy and a sense of purpose.

As a gender activist, the mission was to ignite the curiosity and passion for science among young girls, laying the foundation for a more diverse and equitable future in STEM. The event saw a turnout of 240 students, 20 teachers, and 5 officials from the Municipal Educational Office, alongside 60 students from neighboring schools.

Under the theme “Women and Girls in Science Leadership: A New Era for Sustainability,” the celebration emphasized the indispensable role of women’s leadership in driving sustainable development through science. The sub-theme, “Think Science, Think Peace,” underscored the transformative potential of science in fostering peace and harmony within society.

Lead for Ghana fellows Adelaide Adu Gyamfi, Christian Yao Amexo, and Malachi Dzidula Dorwu, worked tirelessly to orchestrate the event, exemplifying their unwavering commitment to education and gender equality in STEM fields.

By uniting students, educators, officials, and community members, the celebration not only raised awareness but also fostered a sense of unity and empowerment.

As the echoes of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration linger, let us continue to champion and support women and girls in their pursuit of science and leadership roles. Together, we can cultivate a brighter and more inclusive future, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to sustainable development.

With a focus on early exposure, Avenor Senior School extended invitations to girls from Avenopeme in Junior High Schools and basic schools, recognizing the transformative power of early engagement in shaping academic pursuits. Accomplished women in the field of science took the stage as guest speakers, sharing their journeys and achievements, and serving as inspirations for the young audience.

A short film sheds light on the challenges and victories experienced by women in science while highlighting their resilience and unwavering determination.

A panel discussion, moderated by Adelaide, provided a platform for insightful dialogue, with female science students sharing their perspectives and aspirations. The event also featured interactive activities, including a captivating drama and a paper tower challenge, fostering creativity and collaboration among participants.

The writer Adelaide Adu Gyamfi is a gender activist