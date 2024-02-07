The African Business Bureau (ABB) has donated GH¢30,000 to Citi FM/Cit TV’s relief campaign to support the resettlement of victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

ABB is the first Tema-based business accelerator that provides business creators with training, talent management, and business support services to accelerate their growth.

While presenting the money, the manager of ABB, Clinton Asantoh, explained that the money is to support the resettlement efforts initiated by the management Citi FM/Cit TV to support persons displaced by dam spillage.

The #Relief4LowerVolta campaign took an ambitious turn from providing immediate relief items to affected residents to the construction of resettlement centres that are currently at various stages of completion in several affected communities.

Meanwhile, three resettlement centres have already been handed over to affected residents at Tokpo, Ada and Kpando Torkor.

