The Minister for Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam, resumed work on Monday, February 19, 2024, and engaged the staff of the ministry.

Amin Adam was part of the over 20 ministers of state recently appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a post by the Office of the Finance Minister, the Minister is seen in a meeting with the leadership of the ministry.

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had earlier expressed confidence in his successor, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, urging the Ministry of Finance staff to support him in ensuring the successful execution of the IMF-ECF program for economic growth and transformation.

In a heartfelt letter of gratitude to staff of the Finance Ministry, Ofori-Atta thanked them for their tireless service, commitment to excellence, and the privilege of working together. Encouraging them to uphold professionalism, ethics, efficiency, and responsiveness, he envisioned a Ghana Beyond Aid.

Some stakeholders have expressed doubts about the inputs Amin Adam stands to bring to the ministry, putting the timing of his appointment into perspective.

A very productive management meeting at the Ministry of Finance this morning. Honoured to be leading such a great team! #TeamMoF #GhanaRising pic.twitter.com/6BUsoEpcou — Office of the Finance Minister-Ghana (@oofmghana) February 19, 2024

