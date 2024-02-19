The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership in the Ashanti Region has accused the Ghana Police Service of bias, particularly concerning the enforcement of laws involving NDC members.

The party has acknowledged a statement from the police and plans to accompany the Manhyia South Constituency Organizer to the police headquarters on Tuesday for an investigation.

Mustapha Alhassan, who was seen issuing threats of electoral violence in a viral video, has been declared wanted by the police in the Ashanti Region.

The NDC has voiced its dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of the situation and has challenged them to also pursue members of the New Patriotic Party who have made similar public comments promoting violence.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, has stated that the party is committed to protecting the ballot in the 2024 elections.

He has urged the police to maintain fairness in such matters.

“We saw a notice from the police that one of our officers is declared wanted. In the first place, why would you declare an officer, an identifiable person, wanted? It just tells you that they are out there to play mischief. Because you know that he is an organizer of the party, so the right thing must be done. You have to go to the regional leadership for us to produce him.”

“Because we are not fighting in the region and we are in a good working relationship. So don’t jump to social media and declare officers wanted when you have not made any frantic efforts in getting the party to produce the party,” he stated.

